Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,012,000 after acquiring an additional 920,746 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,129,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,959,000 after acquiring an additional 600,151 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,598,000 after acquiring an additional 546,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,797 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.91. The stock had a trading volume of 53,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,573. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $105.72 and a 1-year high of $144.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

