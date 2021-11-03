Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,780 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.11% of Veeva Systems worth $53,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,065,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 259.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 109,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,899,000 after acquiring an additional 78,684 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 13,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV opened at $316.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $306.22 and a 200-day moving average of $301.89. The company has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.72, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.74 and a 1-year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.11.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total transaction of $1,611,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,035. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.