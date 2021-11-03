Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veolia Environnement is the only global company to offer the entire range of environmental services in the water, waste management, energy and transportation sectors. Veolia has been creating global and integrated solutions for public and private sector clients over the world. The quality of its research, the expertise and synergies developed between its teams, its mastery of the public-private partnership model and our commitment to sustainable development have made us a benchmark player in major environmental matters. “

VEOEY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Veolia Environnement stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.47. 8,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Veolia Environnement has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $35.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.03.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA engages in the management of water supplies and distribution systems and provides waste management services. It operates through the following business segments: Water, Environmental Services, and Energy Services. The Water segment integrates drinking water and waste water activities such as water distribution, water and waste water treatment, industrial process water, and manufacture of water treatment equipment and systems.

