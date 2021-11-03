VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,676 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of VEREIT worth $18,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VER. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in VEREIT by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in VEREIT by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,173,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,560,000 after purchasing an additional 23,674 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in VEREIT by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 232,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in VEREIT during the 1st quarter worth $1,994,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in VEREIT by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get VEREIT alerts:

Shares of VER opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $52.53.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $289.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.90 million. VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from VEREIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.49%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.71.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.