Verge Price Tops $0.0246 (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0246 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $405.23 million and approximately $30.69 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $207.84 or 0.00330140 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005398 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000515 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,484,041,288 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

