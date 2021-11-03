Vertex (VERX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Vertex to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Vertex has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $104.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.67 million. On average, analysts expect Vertex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERX opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. Vertex has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -158.76 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average is $19.59.

In related news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 8,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $166,357.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 67.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vertex stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) by 1,697.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,977 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Vertex worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VERX. Bank of America lowered Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

