Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Receives $19.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 7,912 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $129,123.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,908.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 12,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $201,571.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,274 shares of company stock valued at $483,437 in the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $16.50. 2,257,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,760. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.85 and a beta of 0.68.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $310.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.