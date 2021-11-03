Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Sells $172,918.55 in Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,141 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total value of $172,918.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Claudio Tuozzolo also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 16th, Claudio Tuozzolo sold 921 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $117,335.40.
- On Monday, September 13th, Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,934 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $239,835.34.
- On Thursday, September 9th, Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,117 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $140,954.23.
- On Wednesday, August 4th, Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,007 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total value of $119,893.42.
Shares of VICR stock opened at $152.30 on Wednesday. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.71 and a fifty-two week high of $156.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.44 and a beta of 0.68.
VICR has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.20.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 31.2% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 100,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after acquiring an additional 23,986 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,928,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 271.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 46,464 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,552,000 after acquiring an additional 25,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 278.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 45,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.
Vicor Company Profile
Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
