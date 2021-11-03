Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Sells $172,918.55 in Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,141 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total value of $172,918.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Claudio Tuozzolo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Claudio Tuozzolo sold 921 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $117,335.40.

On Monday, September 13th, Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,934 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $239,835.34.

On Thursday, September 9th, Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,117 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $140,954.23.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,007 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total value of $119,893.42.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $152.30 on Wednesday. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.71 and a fifty-two week high of $156.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

VICR has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 31.2% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 100,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after acquiring an additional 23,986 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,928,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 271.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 46,464 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,552,000 after acquiring an additional 25,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 278.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 45,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

