Victory Capital (VCTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Victory Capital to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The company had revenue of $221.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.27 million. On average, analysts expect Victory Capital to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Shares of VCTR opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. Victory Capital has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $39.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Victory Capital by 35.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Victory Capital by 7.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Victory Capital by 66.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.