Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) Trading 5% Higher

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYEY) shares traded up 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.21. 2,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 10,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48. The company has a market cap of $5.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.70.

Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 16th. The energy producer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter.

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc provides oilfield energy technology products. It operates in the following segment: Hardband Services which provides various hardbanding solutions to oilfield operators for drill pipe, weight pipe, tubing, and drill collars. The firm’s patented and licensed products utilize amorphous coatings designed to reduce drill-string torque, friction, wear, and corrosion.

