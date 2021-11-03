Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 30.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NCV traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.36. The company had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,650. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.39.

In other news, Director James S. Macleod bought 12,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $76,578.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 21,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.