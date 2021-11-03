Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $813.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.73 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VSH traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.93. 15,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,702. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average of $22.13. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VSH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vishay Intertechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.36.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

