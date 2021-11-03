VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $330,000.00

Analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) will report $330,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $300,000.00 and the highest is $350,000.00. VistaGen Therapeutics also reported sales of $330,000.00 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.42 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.26 million, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,561.84% and a negative return on equity of 32.73%.

VTGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Shares of VTGN stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.60. 2,014,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,418,260. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $501.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.85. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $3.55.

In other news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,786 shares in the company, valued at $227,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $42,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 172.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 166,470 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

