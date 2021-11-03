Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) had its price objective cut by Chardan Capital from $5.50 to $4.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VYGR. Benchmark cut their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Voyager Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Voyager Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.73.

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $147.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.04. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 360.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 111,531 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 73,162 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 13,222 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

