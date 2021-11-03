Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Position Reduced by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Warrior Met Coal worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 76,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 11.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 93,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCC opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.04. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $28.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.15.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is -29.41%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCC. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.14.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $67,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $218,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

