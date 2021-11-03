Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $56.84

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.84 and last traded at $56.69, with a volume of 938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.99.

WASH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $982.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 29.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $421,578.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $40,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $540,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4,590.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 103,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

