Waters (NYSE:WAT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Waters (NYSE:WAT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS.

NYSE:WAT opened at $348.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $379.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.58. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.41. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $212.85 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WAT. Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.67.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,548.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

