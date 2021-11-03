Wave Life Sciences (WVE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Wave Life Sciences to post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. On average, analysts expect Wave Life Sciences to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ WVE opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $12.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on WVE shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

