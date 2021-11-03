Wayfair (W) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Wayfair (NYSE:W) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Wayfair to post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. On average, analysts expect Wayfair to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:W opened at $257.25 on Wednesday. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $221.09 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.39, a P/E/G ratio of 76.26 and a beta of 3.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.28.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $221,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.95, for a total transaction of $1,462,455.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $2,726,798 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.78.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

