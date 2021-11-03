WazirX Price Up 24.2% Over Last Week (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. In the last seven days, WazirX has traded up 24.2% against the US dollar. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for about $1.61 or 0.00002583 BTC on major exchanges. WazirX has a market cap of $512.37 million and approximately $189.51 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WazirX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.13 or 0.00085048 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00075741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.03 or 0.00102505 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,414.31 or 0.99913283 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,546.04 or 0.07277334 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00022388 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 978,213,335 coins and its circulating supply is 317,591,918 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.