Wedbush Comments on Dine Brands Global, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) – Wedbush reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Dine Brands Global in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.49. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s FY2021 earnings at $6.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.88 EPS.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was up 112.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.60.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $80.19 on Monday. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $50.35 and a 12-month high of $100.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.38 and a 200 day moving average of $85.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

In related news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $51,303.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,760.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,549,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,250,000 after purchasing an additional 451,464 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at $19,952,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1,672.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 233,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,982,000 after purchasing an additional 219,908 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at $19,645,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,954,000 after purchasing an additional 150,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

