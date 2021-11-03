Wedbush Lowers Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target to $98.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price cut by research analysts at Wedbush from $125.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ATVI. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.62.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $10.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.93. The stock had a trading volume of 866,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,152,034. The firm has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,982,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 256.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,485 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,097,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,879 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1,277.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,725,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 397.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,934,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,078 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

