Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BlackRock (BLK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BlackRock (NYSE: BLK):

11/3/2021 – BlackRock is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – BlackRock had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $797.00 to $794.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – BlackRock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $956.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2021 – BlackRock had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – BlackRock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $956.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $947.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,588. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $619.00 and a 12 month high of $959.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $144.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $896.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $879.79.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,608,668,000 after purchasing an additional 43,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,903,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,665,235,000 after purchasing an additional 56,702 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 386,410 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,542,497,000 after purchasing an additional 161,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

