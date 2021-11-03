Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.200-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.90 billion-$8.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.08 billion.

Shares of NYSE:WAB traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,728. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.70 and its 200-day moving average is $85.12. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $60.95 and a 12-month high of $93.97.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WAB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In related news, CFO Patrick D. Dugan sold 17,033 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $1,533,310.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,746.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $238,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,179 shares of company stock worth $2,515,935 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

