Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Shares Gap Down to $19.55

Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.55, but opened at $17.75. Westpac Banking shares last traded at $17.75, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WBK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4509 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is a boost from Westpac Banking’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. Westpac Banking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 204.65%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Westpac Banking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK)

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.