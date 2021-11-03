William P. Murnane Sells 17,921 Shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CEO William P. Murnane sold 17,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $379,029.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William P. Murnane also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lazydays alerts:

On Wednesday, August 25th, William P. Murnane sold 19,004 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $481,751.40.

Lazydays stock opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $238.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.88.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. Lazydays had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 48.32%. The firm had revenue of $322.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazydays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZY. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Lazydays in the first quarter worth approximately $12,746,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lazydays by 1,496.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after buying an additional 373,117 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lazydays in the second quarter worth approximately $3,326,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Lazydays in the second quarter worth approximately $2,068,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Lazydays by 58,695.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 74,543 shares in the last quarter. 48.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.