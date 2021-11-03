Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Sets New 12-Month High at $237.00

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $237.00 and last traded at $232.16, with a volume of 29 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $232.82.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.83. The company has a market capitalization of $856.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $7.95 per share. This represents a $31.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.46%. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, VP Leah A. Goff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total transaction of $532,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 5,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.66, for a total value of $1,139,437.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,846 shares of company stock valued at $5,069,394 over the last 90 days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WINA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Winmark by 24.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Winmark during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Winmark by 87,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Winmark during the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA)

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

