WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target Raised to $104.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WNS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.78.

NYSE:WNS opened at $90.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a 1-year low of $59.77 and a 1-year high of $91.03.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. WNS had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $254.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. WNS’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that WNS will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WNS by 250.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 99,514 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 51.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 7.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 118.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 90.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 42,697 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

