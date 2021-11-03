WNS (NYSE:WNS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $99.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WNS HOLDINGS is a recognized leader in business process outsourcing.Their proposition is simple: They deliver value to their clients by bringing operational excellence and deep industry and functional knowledge to their critical business processes. They serve several industries, including travel, insurance, financial services, healthcare, professional services, manufacturing, distribution and retail. They also provide essential corporate functions, such as finance and accounting, human resources research and analytics. “

Get WNS alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WNS. Cowen upped their price target on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WNS has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.78.

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $90.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.52. WNS has a 1-year low of $59.77 and a 1-year high of $91.03.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $254.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.53 million. WNS had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 11.95%. WNS’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WNS will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 288.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 2,588.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WNS (WNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.