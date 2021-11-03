Wolford Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:WLFDY) Short Interest Update

Wolford Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:WLFDY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WLFDY opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12. Wolford Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $2.36.

Get Wolford Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About Wolford Aktiengesellschaft

Wolford Aktiengesellschaft produces and markets legwear, ready-to-wear garments, lingerie, beachwear, and accessories in Austria, Germany, France, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia/Oceania. Its legwear products include pantyhose, tights, leggings, stay-ups, knee-highs, and socks; and lingerie comprises bras, briefs, bodies, garter belts, and slips.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Wolford Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolford Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.