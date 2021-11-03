Wownero Hits Market Cap of $12.92 Million (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last week, Wownero has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. Wownero has a market cap of $12.92 million and approximately $128,361.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wownero coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000399 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.76 or 0.00084733 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000358 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00050054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

