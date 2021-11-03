WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Short Interest Update

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 220,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WPP. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

WPP stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.26. 1,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.89. WPP has a 1-year low of $40.16 and a 1-year high of $72.98.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.8714 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. WPP’s payout ratio is 44.68%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPP. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in WPP by 1,394.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in WPP by 45.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

