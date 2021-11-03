Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.07% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Wyndham Hotels and Resorts provide hotel and resort chain. It operates primarily in Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Turkey, Germany, the UK, the Caribbean and Margarita Island in Venezuela. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts is headquartered in New Jersey, United States. “

WH has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

WH traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.77. 4,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.67 and a 200 day moving average of $74.40. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $48.53 and a 12-month high of $86.12.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,591,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,063,000 after purchasing an additional 247,403 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,410,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,464,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,155,000 after purchasing an additional 40,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,131,000 after purchasing an additional 193,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,012,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,477,000 after purchasing an additional 18,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

