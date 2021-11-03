XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. XPO Logistics updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.150-$4.250 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.15-$4.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded down $7.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.63. The company had a trading volume of 142,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,077. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $53.27 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XPO Logistics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,521 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of XPO Logistics worth $64,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

