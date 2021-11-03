Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.27. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 374,656 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of $106.65 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.83.
Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.50% and a negative net margin of 5.09%.
About Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)
Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc designs, and develops orthobiologics and spinal implant fixation systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures. Its products include OsteoSponge, OsteoSponge SC, OsteoSelect DBM putty, OsteoSelect Plus DBM putty, OsteoWrap, OsteoSTX, Certex Spinal Fixation System, Axle Interspinous Fusion System, and Calix.
