Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.27. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 374,656 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $106.65 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.50% and a negative net margin of 5.09%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XTNT. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Xtant Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,517,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Xtant Medical by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 294,081 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Xtant Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Xtant Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xtant Medical by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 24,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc designs, and develops orthobiologics and spinal implant fixation systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures. Its products include OsteoSponge, OsteoSponge SC, OsteoSelect DBM putty, OsteoSelect Plus DBM putty, OsteoWrap, OsteoSTX, Certex Spinal Fixation System, Axle Interspinous Fusion System, and Calix.

