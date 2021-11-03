Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of YCA opened at GBX 344 ($4.49) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £528.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61. Yellow Cake has a 52 week low of GBX 187 ($2.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 400.09 ($5.23). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 314.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 281.65.

About Yellow Cake

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

