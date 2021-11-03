Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of YCA opened at GBX 344 ($4.49) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £528.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61. Yellow Cake has a 52 week low of GBX 187 ($2.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 400.09 ($5.23). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 314.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 281.65.
About Yellow Cake
