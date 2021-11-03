Yelp (YELP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Yelp to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Yelp has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $257.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.37 million. Yelp had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.24%. On average, analysts expect Yelp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $39.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 170.09 and a beta of 1.87. Yelp has a 1-year low of $19.94 and a 1-year high of $43.86.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YELP. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $147,631.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $94,023.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yelp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 1,703.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,130,357 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067,679 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.54% of Yelp worth $45,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

