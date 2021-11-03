YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives $105.26 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.26.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In other YETI news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $305,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,908.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $2,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,426 shares of company stock worth $5,804,226. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in YETI by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 139,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,482,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in YETI by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in YETI by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI stock traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,964. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. YETI has a 12-month low of $47.66 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $357.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. Equities analysts expect that YETI will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

