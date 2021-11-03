YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in YETI by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,711,000 after purchasing an additional 181,660 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in YETI by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,504,000 after purchasing an additional 292,612 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in YETI by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,039,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in YETI by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,030,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,628,000 after purchasing an additional 133,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in YETI by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,109,000 after purchasing an additional 373,866 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $101.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.28. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.66 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $357.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $305,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,908.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $2,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,426 shares of company stock valued at $5,804,226 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YETI. Citigroup cut their target price on YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Roth Capital raised their target price on YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 target price on YETI in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.26.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

