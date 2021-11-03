Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) to post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adient’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.93). Adient posted earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 156.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $4.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). Adient had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.78) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADNT has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Shares of Adient stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.47. 15,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,684. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Adient has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $53.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Adient by 59.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adient by 3.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Adient by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adient by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 4.6% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

