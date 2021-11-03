Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.36. Americold Realty Trust also reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist dropped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

NYSE:COLD traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,499,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,827. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.27. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -114.88, a P/E/G ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 68.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 19.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 99,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. B&I Capital AG lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 21.0% in the third quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 397,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 69,100 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 99.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 39,728 shares during the period.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

