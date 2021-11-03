Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) to announce earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sunworks’ earnings. Sunworks reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunworks will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sunworks.

Get Sunworks alerts:

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 29.68% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $32.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sunworks by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,388,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,634,000 after purchasing an additional 879,905 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunworks by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,174,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after purchasing an additional 826,799 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunworks by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 496,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 45,403 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunworks by 328.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 494,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 379,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunworks by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 37,644 shares during the last quarter. 34.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SUNW remained flat at $$6.27 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,626. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.40. Sunworks has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $29.37.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic based power systems for the residential, commercial, and agricultural markets. Its services include design, system engineering, procurement, project installation, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. The company was founded by Roland F.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunworks (SUNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.