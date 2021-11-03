Zacks: Analysts Expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.31). Calumet Specialty Products Partners posted earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will report full-year earnings of ($3.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($2.94). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.20 million.

CLMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

NASDAQ CLMT traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.21. 200,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,674. The firm has a market cap of $881.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.22. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $11.55.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth $83,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. 26.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

