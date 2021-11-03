Zacks: Analysts Expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to Post -$0.48 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Clovis Oncology reported earnings of ($0.89) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($2.06). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($0.80). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $36.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.81 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of CLVS stock opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09. The firm has a market cap of $563.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.78. Clovis Oncology has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,914,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,502,000 after buying an additional 2,290,875 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 4,484,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,481,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,304,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,365,000 after buying an additional 79,770 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,846,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,711,000 after buying an additional 186,391 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,129,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

