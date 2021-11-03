Zacks: Analysts Expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Conifer posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.19). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $35.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.52 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 4.00%.

CNFR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet cut Conifer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

CNFR stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Conifer has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.04.

In other Conifer news, Director Joseph D. Sarafa purchased 38,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $103,777.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of Conifer at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

