Zacks: Analysts Expect Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) to Announce -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) to announce ($0.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equillium’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.36). Equillium reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equillium will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.19). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.09). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Equillium.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Equillium in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equillium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

EQ stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.60. 47,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,318. The firm has a market cap of $193.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 19.99 and a quick ratio of 19.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.04. Equillium has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $11.33.

In other Equillium news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $53,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Connelly sold 8,092 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $56,724.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equillium by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Equillium by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equillium by 413.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 50,736 shares during the period. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

