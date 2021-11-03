Zacks: Analysts Expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) will report $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. First Foundation reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 35.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FFWM shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

FFWM traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.51. 1,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,840. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $27.94. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

In other First Foundation news, insider John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,686 shares in the company, valued at $967,536.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $248,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,396 shares of company stock worth $1,357,590. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in First Foundation by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,023,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,566,000 after buying an additional 416,375 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Foundation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,435,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in First Foundation by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,459,000 after buying an additional 452,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Foundation by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,978,000 after buying an additional 190,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in First Foundation by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,085,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,425,000 after buying an additional 505,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

