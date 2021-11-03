Zacks: Analysts Expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.09). GreenPower Motor reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 70.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GP shares. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 227.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 59.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 65,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 49.6% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the period. 21.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GreenPower Motor stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.85. 79,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,000. GreenPower Motor has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The company has a current ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.65.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

