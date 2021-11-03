Zacks: Analysts Expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.98 Billion

Brokerages predict that HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) will post $3.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.96 billion and the highest is $5.00 billion. HollyFrontier reported sales of $2.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year sales of $15.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.87 billion to $18.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $24.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.81 billion to $30.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. HollyFrontier’s revenue was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HFC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research cut HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HollyFrontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.89.

In other HollyFrontier news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HFC. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 448,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,849,000 after acquiring an additional 18,055 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 113,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 24,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HollyFrontier has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $42.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average is $32.85.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

