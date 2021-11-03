Zacks: Analysts Expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) to post sales of $117.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $117.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $118.50 million. Sapiens International posted sales of $97.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year sales of $463.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $463.00 million to $464.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $509.56 million, with estimates ranging from $504.90 million to $513.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Sapiens International’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

Sapiens International stock opened at $36.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Sapiens International has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $36.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 193.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 9.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sapiens International during the second quarter worth $212,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sapiens International during the second quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Sapiens International during the second quarter worth $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

